Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $20,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Illumina by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $206,668,000 after acquiring an additional 347,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,733,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

ILMN stock opened at $398.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

