AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.49

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.487 per share on Monday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $52.60 on Friday. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.64.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

