AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.49

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.487 per share on Monday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $52.60 on Friday. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.64.
AIA Group Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.