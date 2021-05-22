Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

SELB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 555,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,521. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at $389,272.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1,387.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 115,828 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

