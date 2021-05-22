Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) PT Raised to $55.00 at Lake Street Capital

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RAVN. TheStreet downgraded Raven Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raven Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of Raven Industries stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $42.91. 205,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,876. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. Raven Industries has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, analysts expect that Raven Industries will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Raven Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

