Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

EVKIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank downgraded Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Evonik Industries stock remained flat at $$35.14 during trading on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.14.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

