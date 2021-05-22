Zacks Investment Research Lowers 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Shares of QFIN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,837,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.71. 360 DigiTech has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $35.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $511.49 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 21.69%. On average, analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

