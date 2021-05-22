(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Receives GBX 171.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 172.50 ($2.25).

BTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered (BTA.L) to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded (BTA.L) to a “reduce” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About (BTA.L)

