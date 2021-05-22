AirSwap (AST) Market Cap Hits $26.41 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 22nd. AirSwap has a market cap of $26.41 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 49.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00065175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $342.13 or 0.00902560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00091852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

