Bitcoin Confidential Trading 32.1% Lower This Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $3,760.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.00205219 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001218 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000686 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.