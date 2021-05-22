Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 72,197 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,197 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 6.32% of Commvault Systems worth $191,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,258,000 after purchasing an additional 245,009 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $13,031,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $11,907,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,463,000 after buying an additional 156,804 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,938,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.45. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.