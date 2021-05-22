Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 23,520 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.