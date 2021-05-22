M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,218 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $136.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $139.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

