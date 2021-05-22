$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. PGT Innovations posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $856,742.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1,954.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 675,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after buying an additional 642,886 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,467,000 after buying an additional 416,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,176,000 after purchasing an additional 398,653 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,090,000 after purchasing an additional 360,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 184,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,011. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

