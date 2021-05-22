Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Receives $14.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MIST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ MIST traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 17,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,226. The company has a market capitalization of $167.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 119,561 shares during the last quarter. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.