AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley Sells 1,474 Shares

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $94,940.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,713.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kathryn Housh Shirley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of AMERISAFE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.77. 60,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.36. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $70.26.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

