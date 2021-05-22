Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGTI. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.39.

AGTI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. 165,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,292. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

