RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of RDNT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.14. 166,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,375. RadNet has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.47 and a beta of 1.52.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RadNet will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

