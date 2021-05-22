Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) CFO Sells $64,050.00 in Stock

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) CFO Dan Stokely sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $64,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,315 shares in the company, valued at $115,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dan Stokely also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Dan Stokely sold 40,000 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $73,200.00.

AMPE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,765. The company has a market cap of $383.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.79. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMPE. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 600.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,910,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,267.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 172,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

