Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,733.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jian Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Jian Xie sold 931 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00.

Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.90. 487,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,139. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $79.49. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

