Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim Sells 1,155 Shares

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,695.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $71.90. 487,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,139. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

