Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Regis (NYSE:RGS) to Strong Sell

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Regis stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 210,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,434. The stock has a market cap of $322.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.71. Regis has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regis will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 348.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 518,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 402,855 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 392,350 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regis during the fourth quarter worth $2,668,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,963,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,787,000 after purchasing an additional 233,573 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 132,090 shares during the period.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

