K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Shares Down 8.8%

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC) shares dropped 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 289,332 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 211,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.65 price target on K9 Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.38.

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah, the United States.

