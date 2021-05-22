Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79. Wireless Telecom Group has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 67,804 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.