The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Cut to $75.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TJX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.48.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $67.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 141,722 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 381,084 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,209,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 48,984 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

