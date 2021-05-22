Alliance Global Partners Upgrades GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Buy

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was upgraded by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

GRWG traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.32. 1,585,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,949. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 746.55 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.46. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrowGeneration news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,515.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

