MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) PT Lowered to $70.00

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

MAX traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 209,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,274. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.29. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $85,592,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $304,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,930 shares in the company, valued at $908,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,777,705 shares of company stock worth $126,396,128.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,989,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,099,000.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

