Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. KeyCorp posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 243.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.04.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In related news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after buying an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.