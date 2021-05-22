First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 15th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.
Shares of NYSE:FMY opened at $13.57 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
