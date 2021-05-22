Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Price Target to $16.00

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE:SPH traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 278,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $537.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 468.9% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

