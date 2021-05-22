Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) PT at C$60.28

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.28.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$59.71. 2,492,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,234. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$54.01 billion and a PE ratio of 21.95. BCE has a 1 year low of C$52.52 and a 1 year high of C$60.14.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.