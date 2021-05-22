Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ZRSEF remained flat at $$362.00 on Wednesday. Zur Rose Group has a 52 week low of $287.65 and a 52 week high of $547.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.75.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

