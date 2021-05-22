DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $119.78

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $119.78 and last traded at $119.46, with a volume of 22412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.