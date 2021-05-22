Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.82

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVDCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

