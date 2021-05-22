Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Trading Up 2.2%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF)’s stock price traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 225,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 251,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

