Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading Up 0.3%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI) was up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50.70 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 49.65 ($0.65). Approximately 562,889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,247,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of £396.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 41.93.

About Renewi (LON:RWI)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

