Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) were up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.05 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 69,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 56,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

