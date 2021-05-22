Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STWD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.42.

STWD opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

