Telsey Advisory Group Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $265.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.89.

NYSE TGT opened at $225.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a one year low of $114.23 and a one year high of $227.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Target by 619.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

