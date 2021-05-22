Telsey Advisory Group Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $265.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.89.
NYSE TGT opened at $225.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a one year low of $114.23 and a one year high of $227.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.52.
In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Target by 619.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
