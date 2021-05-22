Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 177.92 ($2.32).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of TW stock traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 170.10 ($2.22). The stock had a trading volume of 7,372,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The company has a market cap of £6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 182.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 154.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a GBX 4.14 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Pete Redfern sold 95,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £171,200.97 ($223,675.16). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 251 shares of company stock worth $44,951.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.