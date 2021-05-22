Allred Capital Management LLC Takes $143,000 Position in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,963 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

FGBI opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $190.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.49.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Equities analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.