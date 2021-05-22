Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $97,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Shares of ACN opened at $283.38 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $191.13 and a 1 year high of $294.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.39. The stock has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

