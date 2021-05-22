373 Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Purchased by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IGV opened at $348.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.21. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

