Allred Capital Management LLC Takes $107,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

TSCO opened at $183.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.