Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stake Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 45.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Hologic by 5,025.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.