Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 1,393 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 970,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,785,000 after buying an additional 272,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 945.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after buying an additional 514,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,374,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after buying an additional 191,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,916,000.

Shares of FPXI opened at $65.80 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $79.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.41.

