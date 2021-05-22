Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in V.F. by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after purchasing an additional 187,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,159,000 after purchasing an additional 630,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after purchasing an additional 417,411 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.93.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.04. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -594.15, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

