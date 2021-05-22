Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $71,048,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,834,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,644,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,954,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 99,547.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 254,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,647,000 after acquiring an additional 253,845 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

Shares of CLGX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.64. 680,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,275. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $90.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. CoreLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

