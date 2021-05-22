Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 13,305 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,305 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.13. 211,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,105. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $367,842.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,691,991. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

