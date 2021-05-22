Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 289.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,939,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Trex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.23. 656,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,399. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.33.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TREX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,592 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,023 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.