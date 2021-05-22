Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 656.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $1,260,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,700 shares of company stock worth $3,918,951 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.23.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $260.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,203. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.56 and a 52-week high of $275.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.